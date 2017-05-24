How Matthew McConaughey Helped Dirty Dancing Remake Star Lose 20 Lbs.

Prepare to fall in love with a new Johnny Castle.

Taking on the Dirty Dancing role Patrick Swayze made iconic in the 1987 film is no easy task, and it's made even harder when you need to lose at least 20 pounds for the role. But that's exactly what newcomer Colt Prattes did for ABC's remake, premiering tonight at 8 p.m.

"I actually had to lose about 2030 because nobody was that big in the '60s," Prattes revealed to E! News at Dirty Dancing's PaleyLIVE premiere.

And Prattes said he went on the same diet regime Matthew McConaughey did for The Dallas Buyer's Club, the 2012 film that he dropped 38 pounds for in order play a man diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, a role that won him an Oscar.