Tom Hardy Launches Online Fundraiser for Manchester Attack Victims

Tom Hardy is doing his part to help those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old British actor started an online fundraising campaign via JustGiving. Hardy hopes to raise £15,000 for The British Red Cross Society, "because the families and children will need support." As of Wednesday morning, he has reached 44 percent of his goal.

"What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. It is an inconceivable atrocity," the movie star wrote on the fundraising website. "There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that terrorism is an evil thing."