Priyanka Chopra Sings Taylor Swift, Does a Baywatch Run and More in Vogue's 73 Questions Video

The 34-year-old actress is the latest person to appear in Vogue's "73 Questions" series. While giving a tour of her New York City apartment—check out her insane bar!—Chopra sings her fave Taylor Swift song, does a terrible Boston accent and runs in slow-motion, Baywatch-style.
In the beginning, Chopra is asked to share a "misconception Americans have about Indians." For one thing, the actress says, not everyone in India is in an arranged marriage. Furthermore, she clarifies, Indian people don't "speak a language called Indian—it's like saying I speak American." On the flip side, she admitted, many Indians assume "all Americans are super rich and you can sue anyone here—though that might be true!" Her favorite thing about the United States is that it's "the land of the free and the home of the brave." Well, that and the "cheeseburgers!"
Chopra's American accent isn't so bad, but her Boston accent needs work. After softening her r's to say "park the car in the yard," the actress says, "I'm never doing a Boston accent again!"
The actress also talks a bit about her reign as Miss World in 2000 before moving on to her love life. To impress a girl, surprise her. "Don't do the whole chocolate and flowers thing," she advises. The most romantic thing a guy can do to woo her would be to fly her to "an unknown destination to see the sunset." A word to the wise: avoid the cheesy pickup lines. The worst she ever heard was from a guy who said, "Oh my God, did you just fart? 'Cause you blew me away!"
The laughs continue as Chopra settles into her living room.
After singing the chorus from The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo' Money Mo' Problems," Chopra is asked to perform her favorite Swift song. She chooses "I Knew You Were Trouble"—with a twist. Rather than redo the original rendition, she sings the "goat meme" version of the track. Chopra is a big fan of memes, and even sharing a few she herself inspired at the 2017 Met Gala.
Vogue then follows the international superstar onto the patio, which overlooks a nearby park. Things turn physical when Chopra is asked to "give us a tour of your body based on your scars." As for the most impressive thing she can physically do, the actress apologetically says, "I can't do it right now, because I'm wearing a dress, but I can put my leg behind my head. It's pretty cool." Later on, she demonstrates some Quantico fight training by punching an inflatable clown.
By the end of the video, it becomes clear she is a woman of many interests.
Chopra has lived all over the world, but she still has a few items on her bucket list. Asked to share her top three goals, she says, "To go to every island in the world, to have lots of babies and the third one would be...I don't know! I'm still thinking about what my third one would be."
Watch the video above to see Chopra's Q&A session in its entirety.
