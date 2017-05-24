How Dancing With the Stars Changed Normani Kordei: "It Helped Me Discover Myself"

Behold the power of Dancing With the Stars. Normani Kordei may not have won the season 24 competition, but she's coming out with something more: a new outlook on life.

"I think that everybody is super deserving. We all walked n with expectations and goals that we set for ourselves and I think I accomplished just that," she told E! News after Rashad Jennings took home the top prize. "I'm a stronger, creatively, even as a human being I've learned so much and I've just grown and I had the best partner ever and I wouldn't be able to get this journey without him."