Rashad Jennings on His Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Win: "I'm Beside Myself"

Rashad Jennings is the Dancing With the Stars season 24 champ…even if he doesn't believe it.
Jennings, a pro football player, and professional dancer Emma Slater took the top spot in the competition, beating runner-ups David Ross and Lindsay Arnold. Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy placed third. In their final performance, a fusion dance of the tango and cha-cha-cha to Flo Rida's "I Don't Like it, I Love It," Jennings and Slater received a total score of 39. All 10s from the judges, except Len Goodman who gave a 9.
"It's a long exhausting, I don't know how many seconds it was, but it felt like an hour worth of waiting to hear if you made it or not," Jennings told E! News about waiting for Tom Bergeron to say who won the dance competition. "It's surreal though to hear your name called as the winners."
Jennings said when he and Ross were working together on a boy band group dance they predicted that the final three contestants would be women. "We were like, no way in the world was this supposed to happen," he said about being the final two with Ross. "So it was fun."
Still, Jennings told us he was having trouble grasping his big win.
"You can't really put words to it. I really can't. And who would've thought? I'm beside myself with the fact that we still won," he said. "And it hasn't hit me, truly."
Jennings will be part of the Dancing With the Stars tour.
Did the right person take home the mirrorball trophy? Check out E! News for more Dancing With the Stars scoop at 7 and 11 p.m. tonight.