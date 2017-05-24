Luis Fonsi Vows to Party After Performing "Despacito" on The Voice Finale

Luis Fonsi did it, again!
The "Despacito" singer not only has the number one song in the world right now but he also just took the stage at the season 12 finale of The Voice. The 39-year-old star performed the infectious hit alongside Daddy Yankee and the show's contestant Mark Isaiah who graciously sang Justin Bieber's verse and chorus. Fonsi joined Bieber on stage during the Purpose Tour's show in Puerto Rico, there the two performed the remix for the first time.
E! News spoke to the musician right before hitting the NBC stage and he told us, "It's a special night, and I'm honored." As he mentioned, the preparation for this performance come about like any other performance, but he did take the time to take it all in.
So who exactly was Fonsi rooting for in the finale?
"It's tough when it gets down to the finals. These final four voices, performers are amazing," he said. "I don't have a favorite. They're all very different. We have a showman and dancers, a country star, we have a rock 'n' roller that's an amazing guitar player, and then we have a beautiful, young talent."
If you follow Fonsi on Instagram, you know that he's had some very hectic weeks from performing at the BillBoard Latin Music Awards to heading to Europe for his concerts, so what were his big plans after his highly anticipated performance? To have a great time, of course!
"I'm going to party! I'm going to enjoy this moment. You know, it's been an amazing five months," he explains. "So after this tonight, we're going to enjoy it with the audience and then some friends. Then tomorrow I'm flying back to Europe to keep touring, promo and getting ready for my tour that starts July 1."
Recently Fonsi sat with us and he revealed secrets behind the creation of the original hit as well as how the remix with Justin Bieber happened.
So what's next for Fonsi? Well, he's got new music waiting for us, and we can't wait.
"It's very important for people to hear where my music is going in general, not just with one song," Fonsi said before continuing. "I want people to get where my head is at musically speaking, it's a great album with very talented musicians. I'm really excited to be able to share this with everyone."
The singer is expected to release the album before the end of 2017.