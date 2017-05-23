Dwayne Johnson Kicks it Back to the '90s When He Had a Flattop, Turtleneck and Fanny Pack

There's a reason Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the world's biggest star, and that's because he's kind of the best...
The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-possible-presidential-candidate took to Instagram to post a hilarious side-by-side, kicking it to his old-school, totally '90s days when The Rock rocked a turtleneck, baggy jeans and a fanny pack. Oh and he had some seriously high hair—we can not overlook that hair...
While this split photo is likely to inspire some chuckles, the sentiment behind the Baywatch star's photos actually packs a punch. The movie star takes note of where he came from over two decades ago and where he is today (aka the highest paid actor in the world).
When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. ????
With a little TMI, Johnson, whose net worth is reportedly $190 million, began the lengthy post, "When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996, I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off."
The 45-year-old continued, "21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times 'used mattress' stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you."
The humorous, yet inspirational post went on, "And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb."
Wise words, Dwayne!