Here's Why the Internet Thinks Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Working on New Music Together

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may not be able to keep their talents to themselves.
As the singers continue their hot Hollywood romance, speculation is starting to spread that the pair may be working on new music together.
The rumor started when fans headed to Max Martin's Wikipedia page. When clicking on his production discography, Selena's upcoming single "In Her Element" appeared as one of his works.
Nicki Minaj, Julius Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ryan Tedder were listed as songwriters while the actual song had The Weeknd listed as a featured artist.
While Wikipedia isn't the most trustworthy site, it certainly got fans buzzing. And while the caption has since been deleted, it hasn't stopped the news from spreading.
E! News has reached out to The Weeknd and Selena's rep for any additional comment.
Less than a week ago, fans of the "Come and Get It" singer were treated to a brand-new single titled "Bad Liar."
"I was walking down the street the other day/Trying to distract myself," she sings in the track already climbing the charts. "Then I see your face/Ooh, you got someone else."
She goes on to say, "I see how your attention builds/It's like looking in a mirror/Your touch like a happy pill/But all we do is fear/All my feelings on fire/Guess I'm a bad liar."
Music aside, the romance brewing between Selena and The Weeknd appears to be going stronger than ever. In fact, Selena's mom has totally given the seal of approval on the relationship.
"[The Weeknd] always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy," a source shared with E! News when the romance was first made public. "They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun."