Best Memorial Day Sales of 2017

Point me in the direction of a celeb (or human being) that doesn't love a good sale.
If you're an avid shopper like Dakota Johnson, you're probably already mapping out your weekend. Wake up, get online, shop, shop, shop!
So to make things easier on your search engine, we've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day weekend sales The World Wide Web has to offer. Exciting, no? Whether you're purchasing for yourself (after all, it is your hard-earned money) or you'll be browsing for birthday gifts, these are the offers you need to know about.
Credit cards at the ready!
Now on your marks...get set...GO!
Happy hunting—and may the odds be ever in your favor.
Take 25 percent off your order + $10 off every $100 (sale included) with code SUMMER.
Spend $400, save $100 or spend $800, save $200.
360 Cashmere Embrey, $299
Take an extra 25 percent off all sale items with code MDW25.
Take 30 percent off 'The Bleecker' with code Archive30.
Take 30% off all styles.
Take 20 percent off full-priced items through May 26.
Use the code BROWNBAG to take an extra 20 percent off selected sale and clearance items through May 30.
Coach Small Swagger Satchel 21, Was: $350, Now: $184
Take 15 percent off site wide.
Take 30 percent off site wide on 5/30.
Cotton On Woven Margot Slip Dress, $25
Take 25 percent off all styles (excluding the Pre-Fall 2017 collection) with code MEMORIAL25.
Take 15 percent off all sale items, excludes new arrivals, with code MEMDAY15.
Take 25 percent off all regularly priced items with the code memorial16.
Feiyue Fe Lo Classic, $65
Through 5/29, take an extra 30 percent off sale items with code EXTRA30, and receive free shipping on all orders on May 30.
Forever 21 Frayed Paisley Square Scarf, Was: $6, Now: $5
Save up to 60 percent through May 30. Plus, on the 30th, save an extra 30 percent on your entire purchase over $100, online only.
H&M Short Skirt, $35
Take up to 65 percent off select products.
Free shipping on all orders + 25 percent off full-priced items with code MEMDAY2017.
Get an extra 40 percent off hundreds of new markdowns through June 1.
AG Phoebe Vintage High-Waisted Tapered Leg Jeans, Was: $235, $159
Take 25 percent off site wide, through 5/30.
JADE Swim Apex One Piece, $198
Free shipping & returns + 25 percent off select women's and men's items with code MEM25.
Save up to 60 percent online and take an extra 30 percent off with the code usa.
Take 20 percent off across the board with code memorialweekend17 (Sale items exempt), through 5/29.
Matisse Footwear Cammy, $170
Take 25 percent off already reduced styles, through 5/29.
Michael Michael Kors Printed Off-the-Shoulder Dress, Was: $150, Now: $90
Get up to 50 percent off through 5/30. During the 48-hour sale from 5/29 to 5/30, receive up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off when you use code MOEXTRA20.
Spend $300, save $50 + spend $600, save $100 from 5/26 through 5/29.
Take 25 percent off non-sale items online with promo code MEMORIAL.
NYDJ Alina Legging, $114
Take 25 percent off site wide from 5/25 - 5/30.
Take an additional 30 percent off sale and last chance items from 5/26-5/30 with code MDAY30 + free shipping on orders over $100.
Peace Love World World Peace Zip Hoodie, Was: $70, Now: $28
Take 50 percent off select S/S '16 styles.
Pierre Hardy Memphis Sandal, Was: $795, Now: $398
Site wide free shipping from 5/26 - 5/29.
Take up to 50 percent off new sale styles through 5/30.
Rebecca Minkoff Buffy Dress, Was: $198, Now: $133
Get up to 50 percent off.
LPA x Revolve Pants 224, Was: $220, Now: $99
Up to 40 percent off all sale items, through 5/29.
Roxy Festival Fun Tall Tri Bikini Top, Was: $44, Now: $23
Take 30 percent off site wide with the code VIPSUMMER through 5/30.
For every $150 you spend, receive $50 off, 5/25 through 5/29 online and in store.
Take 20 percent off core styles with code SxMemDay20 + 10 percent off Sodapop and GEO style code SxMemDay10.
Up to 30 percent off select spring styles on 5/24.
Take 20 percent off the whole site with code MDW20, through 5/29.
40 percent off select spring styles online and in store on 5/26.
Take 30 percent off selected lines including shoes, blouses, dresses, swim, and more, through 5/31.
Take advantage of the Long Weekend Sale in-store and online through 5/30 + receive 25 percent off women's shorts and graphic tees.
Urban Renewal Recycled Levi's Destroyed Denim Bermuda Shorts, $59
Take 30 percent off site wide through 5/30 with code MMRLDAY17.
Take 25 percent off sale styles + free ground shipping with code SPRING25.
White + Warren Essential Cashmere Pocket Tee, Was: $175, Now: $139
Get anything good?
Proud of you.