T-Boz Breaks Down in Tears as Tyler Henry Tells Her Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes "Watched Over" Her Son's High-Risk Birth

"She's making this special connection with your son."

The late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes was there to "watch over" the birth of her friend's child. On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins met with Tyler Henry, who was able to connect T-Boz to her late friend Lisa who passed away in a 2002 car accident in Honduras.

During the reading, Tyler told T-Boz that Lisa was there with her son during his high-risk birth.

"She's acknowledging that this birth was watched over by her because it's a little bit more high-risk," Tyler told T-Boz on the episode.