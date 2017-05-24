T-Boz Breaks Down in Tears as Tyler Henry Tells Her Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes "Watched Over" Her Son's High-Risk Birth

"She's making this special connection with your son."

The late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes was there to "watch over" the birth of her friend's child. On Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins met with Tyler Henry, who was able to connect T-Boz to her late friend Lisa who passed away in a 2002 car accident in Honduras.

During the reading, Tyler told T-Boz that Lisa was there with her son during his high-risk birth.

"She's acknowledging that this birth was watched over by her because it's a little bit more high-risk," Tyler told T-Boz on the episode.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

"Yeah I adopted my son," T-Boz said. "And the pregnancy was really bad, so much chaos around him, he almost didn't make it."

She then revealed, "Even before I had my daughter, I said I was gonna have a son. And then to get him and him to change my life the way he has, and then to hear him say Lisa felt that way and that she watches over him too…who wouldn't want a little guardian angel?"

T-Boz then said that this was "sense of closure" for her.

Watch the Hollywood Medium recap video above to see Tyler connect T-Boz with Lisa and to see his other celebrity readings where he told Mel B that a Spice Girls reunion will happen (but not with the whole group) and predicted Jana Kramer will be a mom to a second child!

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Sunday, June 25th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

