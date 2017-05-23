Zack Snyder Thanks Fans for ''Outpouring of Support'' During Family Tragedy

Zack Snyder is speaking out one day after it was revealed that Joss Whedon would be taking over as director of the upcoming Justice League.
Yesterday, the tragic news that Snyder's 20-year-old daughter Autumn had committed suicide came to light following a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn's mother, Denise, at such a difficult time," Snyder wrote on Twitter earlier this evening.
In this sit-down with THR, he admitted that he was not intending for the family news to be announced or revealed in any sort of public fashion.
"Here's the thing, I never planned to make this public. I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with. When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the Internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is…I'm past caring about that kind of thing now."
He added that, at the time, he felt returning to work would actually be a "cathartic thing," but it was quickly apparent that he needed to step back from his duties to spend time with family and loved ones.
"The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all consuming. And in the last two months I've come to the realization…I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time."
The director also noted that the untimely passing of his daughter shifted his perspective on what truly matters in life.
"I want the move to be amazing and I'm a fan, but that all pales pretty quickly in comparison. I know the fans are going to be worried about the movie but there are seven other kids that need me. In the end, it's just a movie. It's a great movie. But it's just a movie."