Tom Cruise Just Confirmed a Top Gun Sequel Is In the Works

Attention all you Top Gun fans out there, a sequel is finally underway!
Tom Cruise himself confirmed the exciting movie news while promoting his upcoming flick, The Mummy, in an interview with Australia's Sunrise earlier today.
"It's true, yeah it's true," he said while beaming from ear-to-ear. "You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it's happening, it is definitely happening."
And much to the delight of the news show hosts, Cruise seemed to be in great spirits over the excited reactions to the sequel announcement.
"You're the first people that I've really said it [to]," he added. "This is going to happen."
WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I?m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017
Paramount Pictures
Just last year, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the A-list actor admitted that he was still in the very early stages of trying to plan the sequel with Jerry Bruckheimer.
"We're discussing it. We're trying to figure it out," he admitted to the late-night host. "I'd love to work on it if we can figure it out."
The film star also opened up about filming his own stunts and admitted that initially being a part of those memorable plane stunts wasn't as easy as he may have anticipated.
"When you first start flying you get sick, like properly sick, like fill a bag sick," he explained before adding that he "couldn't wait to fly" regardless.
He also recalled his very first stunt, with the help of a flight instructor named Bozo, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"For our first flight in the morning, we were going really hard, moving around. We did 9.5 gs, very hard on my body. I had a vomit bag right there, so in between takes, I learned down to quickly empty my guts in the bag. The second I did that, [Bozo] pulls up."
He continued, "My head was literally on the ground from the pressure. I was pressed on the floor, holding my vomit…I was like, ‘Bozo, what's the matter with you, man? Didn't you see my head was on the floor?' He was like, ‘Well I told you, they don't call me Bozo for nothing.'"
Well then, let's hope Cruise's stunts for the highly anticipated sequel go down (or shall we say up?) a little better the second time around!