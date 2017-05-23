Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Becoming a Mom: "I Couldn't Be More in Awe of My Life"

Amanda Seyfried has so much to smile about.

A few months after giving birth to her first child, the new mom sounds overjoyed with where her life is today. "Man, I love being a mother," she gushed to E! News. "I love my family so much."

March was a milestone month for the actress and her husband Thomas Sadoski as they secretly eloped and welcomed a daughter. Motherhood is something Seyfried has been looking forward to for a few years now.

"I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it… I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly," she told Marie Claire UK in 2015. "That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years."