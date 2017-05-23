EXCLUSIVE!

Rachel Lindsay Sounds Off on The Bachelorette's Tear-Filled Full Season Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Orange Is the New Black, Season 5

Netflix June 2017 Movie and TV Titles Announced: Say Hello to Orange Is the New Black Season 5

Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

Why Rachel Lindsay Was Able to Announce She's Engaged Before The Bachelorette Even Started?

Rachel Lindsay on Tear-Filled "Bachelorette" Season Trailer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Get ready, America. 

The trailer for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette aired at the end of last night's premiere, and at first, it seemed like everything was all smiles and smooches. Then, suddenly, Lee emerged as the unexpected bad guy. 

The guitar-toting country boy with questionable facial hair who sang about Justin Bieber in his limo arrival and seemed harmless apparently isn't so harmless.

"I'm the only country boy in here, and I'm gonna have problems with some of these guys in here," he tells the camera. "So I'm gonna like, throw 'em under the bus and f--k their chances up."

And as if that weren't enough, apparently an ex-girlfriend of one of the guys shows up to confront him right in front of Rachel, announcing that he still has the keys to her apartment and that she has the texts to prove how recent their relationship was.  

Photos

The Bachelorette Season 13: Meet Rachel's 31 Men

"I thought, you gotta be kidding me," Lindsay tells E! News about the arrival of the girlfriend. "It's too early for this...Not today, Satan. That's what I said: not today!" 

At one point in the teaser, Rachel's in tears. There appears to be a fight. One guy's got blood pouring down his face (though it looks sort of fake?). At another point, Rachel's in tears again, going on about how people are going to judge her: 

"I get pressured from so many different ways being in this position, and I did not want to get into all of this tonight, and I already know what people are going to say about me, and judge me for the decisions that I'm making." 

"It's dramatic," Lindsay tells us. "I mean, I keep saying I'm a big personality, and so are these guys, so you see it all. So the teaser was just the tip of the iceberg." 

Read

The Bachelorette Premiere Awards: The Best, the Worst, & the Most Embarrassing Moments

Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette

Paul Hebert/ABC

And as for those tears, Rachel says she's not the only one crying.

"The tears start really early, not just for me, but with the guys," she says. "I mean, the guys were really open with their emotions with me, with their stories...and just how they feel. I appreciated that, so it allowed me to open up, too." 

How excited are you for the rest of the season? Sound off in the comments!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

TAGS/ The Bachelorette , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again