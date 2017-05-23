Rachel Lindsay Sounds Off on The Bachelorette's Tear-Filled Full Season Trailer

Get ready, America.
The trailer for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette aired at the end of last night's premiere, and at first, it seemed like everything was all smiles and smooches. Then, suddenly, Lee emerged as the unexpected bad guy.
The guitar-toting country boy with questionable facial hair who sang about Justin Bieber in his limo arrival and seemed harmless apparently isn't so harmless.
"I'm the only country boy in here, and I'm gonna have problems with some of these guys in here," he tells the camera. "So I'm gonna like, throw 'em under the bus and f--k their chances up."
And as if that weren't enough, apparently an ex-girlfriend of one of the guys shows up to confront him right in front of Rachel, announcing that he still has the keys to her apartment and that she has the texts to prove how recent their relationship was.
But really, this looks like it's going to be THE MOST DRAMATIC SEASON EVER!! ???? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kJlfhRewil— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 23, 2017
"I thought, you gotta be kidding me," Lindsay tells E! News about the arrival of the girlfriend. "It's too early for this...Not today, Satan. That's what I said: not today!"
At one point in the teaser, Rachel's in tears. There appears to be a fight. One guy's got blood pouring down his face (though it looks sort of fake?). At another point, Rachel's in tears again, going on about how people are going to judge her:
"I get pressured from so many different ways being in this position, and I did not want to get into all of this tonight, and I already know what people are going to say about me, and judge me for the decisions that I'm making."
"It's dramatic," Lindsay tells us. "I mean, I keep saying I'm a big personality, and so are these guys, so you see it all. So the teaser was just the tip of the iceberg."
Paul Hebert/ABC
And as for those tears, Rachel says she's not the only one crying.
"The tears start really early, not just for me, but with the guys," she says. "I mean, the guys were really open with their emotions with me, with their stories...and just how they feel. I appreciated that, so it allowed me to open up, too."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.