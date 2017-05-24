Another The Real Housewives of New York City Cheating Bombshell? What Does Ramona Singer Know?

If this season of The Real Housewives of New York City had a subtitle it could be, The Real Housewives of New York City: It's About Tom. In the below exclusive sneak peek, the ladies of RHONY (sans Luann D'Agostino) gather around Ramona Singer who has some information to share about Lu and her beau, Tom.

"So remember you said if we had any information, last year you thought that it should've gone through you," Ramona asks Dorinda Medley.

"Yes," Dorinda replies earnestly.

"OK, so I don't want Luann to be the last to know, so I'm going to give you some information," Ramona says.

"Oh jeez," Dorinda says.

"And you can tell her," Ramona says.

"It's my birthday," Dorinda responds.