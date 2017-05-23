Ariana Grande Reunites With Mac Miller in Florida After Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande has left the U.K.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, moments after the 23-year-old singer finished her concert at Manchester Arena, a suicide bomber detonated a device in the venue's foyer, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more. Three of the victims have been identified so far, with the youngest being an 8-year-old girl. After the attack, Ariana tweeted that she felt "broken," writing, "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

Ariana later boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and Beagle-Chihuahua mix, Toulouse, and returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. "They were met at the airport by Ariana's boyfriend, Mac Miller," a source tells E! News. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones."