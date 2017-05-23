Christina El Moussa's 1-Year-Old Son "Doing Great" After Falling Into Pool: "Thankfully All Is Fine"

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 6, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Christina El Moussa's son took a tumble, but everything is alright.

The Flip or Flop star's 1-year-old son, Brayden, accidentally fell into a pool while being watched by a nanny, but according to a source, the youngster is ok.

"Thankfully all is fine and Brayden is doing great," the source told E! News. "He's his happy, healthy self and Christina was being overly cautious by taking him to the hospital to be checked out."

Child Protective Services also questioned the star and the nanny at the hospital, but according to the source, "CPS being called is part of protocol for water-related issues."