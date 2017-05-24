Mel B Gets Choked Up When Tyler Henry Connects Her to Late Grandfather During Emotional Reading: Watch!

"That's my granddad."

Mel B tears up while talking about her grandfather on the next episode of the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Tonight, Tyler Henry sits down with Mel B and is able to connect her to her late grandfather.

"I immediately have to highlight a man that's coming through who's kind of insistent to connect," Tyler tells Mel in the clip above. "And when he's coming through there's an acknowledgement basically from his perspective he feels like he got to live a pretty decent long period of life, but he feels like his life was cut short."

Tyler continues, "He's saying he withheld telling people about his diagnosis to some extent."