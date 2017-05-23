Cars 3 Reception in Cannes Canceled in Wake of Manchester Bombing

ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake Will Reveal What Happened to Baby and Johnny After the Original Movie Ended
In the wake of a deadly bombing in England's Manchester Arena, the Cannes Film Festival has canceled a reception for an upcoming film out of respect for victims of the tragedy.
A champagne reception for Disney's Cars 3 was slated to take place Tuesday afternoon at the annual festival in France, but in light of the attack at Manchester Arena, it was taken off the calendar.
"In the wake of last night's tragic attack, and out of respect for the casualties and all of those impacted, we are not moving forward with today's promotional activities," a publicist for the event told Variety.
Disney?Pixar
Following an Ariana Grande concert at England's Manchester Arena Monday night, an explosion went off outside the venue in a "public space" as concertgoers were leaving. 22 victims have been confirmed dead with more than 50 additional victims injured.
"This is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise," authorities said. As of Tuesday, a 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to the attack, according to Greater Manchester Police. Salman Abedi, 22, was also identified by police as the bombing suspect, but has not been formally identified by the coroner.
"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," Grande's team said in a statement released on social media.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.