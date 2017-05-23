Jimmy Kimmel Asks The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Juicy Questions in a Lie Detector Test

While we would love to know Lindsay's real name, we're happy to know this Texas attorney won't be out of a job after her journey to find love is all said and done.

As for the Whaboom, also known as Lucas, he's apparently not the only eccentric contestant. "There's more than one [lunatic]," she told Kimmel.

For those asking what a Whaboom is, we did, too. "It's an essence, it's a lifestyle, it's an occupation but it's also a verb," host Chris Harrison told E! News. "You can Whaboom and you can be Whaboomed."