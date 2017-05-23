Nicki Minaj Responds to Nas Dating Rumors: I'm Celibate, but I Might Make an Exception

Ellen DeGeneres made Nicki Minaj blush quite a few times Tuesday.

It all started when the daytime talk show host mentioned the rapper's boob-baring look at Paris Fashion Week. "Does the tape come with the outfit?" DeGeneres joked as some members of her studio audience saw a photo of Minaj's outfit for the first time. "That wasn't tape. That was an actual pastie—a metal pastie," Minaj said. "Isn't it cute, you guys? Wouldn't you all wear it?"

"It's a wonderful breast," DeGeneres said. "Is that your favorite breast, the left one?" Minaj played along and called herself "an equal opportunity boob shower," joking, "I love them both."

"And does Nas like both of them the same as well?" DeGeneres asked.