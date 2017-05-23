David Ross Never Thought He'd Make it to the Dancing With the Stars Finale

Don't cry for David Ross if he doesn't win Dancing With the Stars because the baseball player feels like he already won.
"I never thought I'd get this far. I don't think any of us thought we were going to get this far. It wasn't a goal of mine, when we set off it was just to have fun," Ross told E! News' Sibley Scoles after part one of the DWTS season 24 finale. "This journey's been amazing. I have a friend for life in Lindsay and her husband Sam. They're a part of our family. I'm so thankful for this show. I never thought I'd grow this much as a person being on a dancing show and I have."
Ross' pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold said she feels like the remaining couples—Rashad Jennings and Emma Later, Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy—are all "rooting for each other."
"We're just going to be genuinely happy no matter what happens," she said.
Ross and Arnold received a 33 for their Viennese waltz to One Republic's "Let's Hurt Tonight" and a perfect 40 for their freestyle to "It Takes Two" and "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
"I feel like I've already won. Honestly, I really do," Ross said.
The second part of the Dancing With the Stars season 24 finale airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.