Rashad Jennings' Dancing With the Stars Finale Game Face Is Simple: "All Smiles"

It finally happened for Rashad Jennings and his Dancing With the Stars professional partner Emma Slater: A perfect score. The Dancing duo received all 10s across the board from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman during part one of the finals for their Viennese waltz to The Weeknd's "Dark Times" and their freestyle dance to "Uptown Funk" and "Let's Go."
"I had no idea," Jennings told E! News' Sibley Scoles about whether he knew this would be the night of perfect scores. "We were aiming for it, but if it was going to happen or not, you never know."
"We really put our pedals on the gas," Slater said about their rehearsals for the Dancing With the Stars season 24 finals.
The two are competing against David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, and Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy for the mirrorball trophy. Jennings, a pro football player, has a game face planned for the second part of the finale airing Tuesday, May 23 on ABC.
"Game face? All smiles. We did it," he said. The second part of the finale is just going to be fun, he said and he plans to "root everyone on."
And afterward Slater will turn to wedding planning. She got engaged to fellow pro dancer Sasha Farber on the show.
"If we do it this year, it will be a real quick decision. I just want to have fun. I just want to have a celebration, that's what me and Sasha both say. Like, let's just have a party for everyone else and say, ‘I do,' in the middle of it," she said.
Dancing With the Stars season 24 finale concludes on Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.