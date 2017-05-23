A Group of Adorable Toddlers Just Put Jennifer Lopez and James Corden's Dance Moves to the Test

Think no one can top Jennifer Lopez's booty-shaking abilities? Think again.

The pop star joined James Corden for his The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 tonight on CBS, where the two followed in the footsteps of Kate Hudson and Jason Derulo to learn "toddlerography" from a group of talented kiddies.

"I know you think you're a great dancer," James challenged at the top of the segment, "but this class is going to make you rethink everything you thought you knew about dance." J. Lo quipped back, "I think I will be fine, James."

"No, the instructors are nightmares," the late-night personality responded, before the camera panned to a pint-size dancer ready to school the pair with his own interpretive sequence.