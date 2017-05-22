The Bachelorette Premiere Awards: The Best, the Worst, & the Most Embarrassing Moments

Ladies and gentlemen, The Bachelorette is back.

Rachel Lindsay made her official debut tonight, and a whole lot of weirdos showed up in the hopes of winning her heart. Some of them are lovable weirdos, some of them are just weird weirdos, and some of them need to go immediately.

We've all heard about the whaboom guy, but we don't even hate him as much as we hated AJ, the creepy puppet version of Adam. And at least whaboom guy was respectful of Rachel's personal space and didn't try to pick her up or tickle her.

And you know what? He was entertaining. And he and his tank top provided Rachel with some laughter in the midst of a whole bunch of nervous dudes in suits, declaring the whaboom guy their worst enemy on night one when whaboom guy's just there to have a good time, ya know?

Now make no mistake—we hate him, but we hate him less than we hate some of the other guys so far. At least Rachel didn't hand him the first impression rose or let out a whaboom alongside him.