Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence Following Deadly Manchester Arena Explosion

Ariana Grande is speaking out after Monday night's tragedy at the Manchester Arena, where she was performing.
The pop star released the following statement on social media, expressing her solitude and apologies to those impacted: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
Her official team shared a lengthy message via Twitter, sending support to the victims' loved ones. It read, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
As E! News previously reported, authorities confirmed that at least 19 people were killed in the horrific incident, while approximately 50 more suffered injuries. In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, officials shared, "This is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise."
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
NBC News reports that U.K. authorities suspect a suicide bomber is responsible. The incident reportedly occurred as concertgoers were departing from the venue, located in what is being described as a "public space."
Shortly after news broke that fans were evacuated from Manchester Arena following a loud noise that rippled through the venue, Ariana's rep shared with E! News that the "Break Free" singer was "okay" and her team was "further investigating what happened."
Grande is scheduled to continue her Dangerous Woman World Tour on Thursday and Friday with a stop at London's O2 Arena. According to a statement released by the venue via Twitter, the possibility of said performances still continuing remains up in the air.
"Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts are with all those affected," it read. "Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows."
Our thoughts are with those involved in the tragedy.