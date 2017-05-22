Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence Following Deadly Manchester Arena Explosion

Ariana Grande is speaking out after Monday night's tragedy at the Manchester Arena, where she was performing.

The pop star released the following statement on social media, expressing her solitude and apologies to those impacted: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Her official team shared a lengthy message via Twitter, sending support to the victims' loved ones. It read, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

As E! News previously reported, authorities confirmed that at least 19 people were killed in the horrific incident, while approximately 50 more suffered injuries. In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, officials shared, "This is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise."