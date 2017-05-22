Property Brothers' Drew Scott Talks ''Tough'' Wedding Planning, What the Duo Thinks of Hoopla Surrounding Third Brother

The siblings behind Property Brothers are far more than just home improvement gurus.

For starters, one-half of the wildly popular HGTV series is gearing up to wed longtime girlfriend Linda Phan, an endeavor Drew Scott told E! News hasn't been easy to plan.

"It's tough," Drew shared. "Let me tell you, we're on a plane every two days, whether we're flying somewhere for an appearance or QVC or for our product line or filming. We're filming three shows in different cities. It's tough, but Linda and I are excited."

The lovebirds are looking forward to hosting a destination wedding for their family and friends, and the pressure to please is most definitely on. Drew continued, "I'm losing sleep some nights because we really want to get through all the details. I'm hoping that all of our fans and the network will understand if I need to take a week of personal time to get married."