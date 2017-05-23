Johnny Depp at a Crossroads: A Year After His Marriage Fell Apart, How the Scandal-Plagued Star Is Pressing on Like Nothing Happened

Depp's drama fell even further by the wayside in September when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pittand they became embroiled in a most surprising custody battle. Depp retreated to his island property in the Bahamas, spent time with his kids and used a break from work to regroup. In November he was honored with the Rhonda's Kiss Healing and Hope Award for his work to support cancer patients. By December he was back on the job, shooting the true crime drama LAbyrinth, in which he plays a detective who investigated the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

But while life was not upended for Depp, or for the devoted Depp fan, not all was as he had left it pre-divorce.

First, right after Heard went public, there was the call from several women's aide groups for Dior to dump him (which they did not). More memorably, after his divorce was ostensibly settled, it was revealed in November that Depp had a "surprise" cameo in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. News that would have caused an outbreak of mass unadulterated delight a year beforehand instead also caused a combination of eye rolls, anger and, for many of those who were still quite psyched, a sense of "should I be less excited?" discomfort.

It was a no-brainer to cast Depp when they did, but by the time word got out, distrust—as well as some outrage—still lingered from the summer.