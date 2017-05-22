Manchester Arena Explosion: At Least 19 Confirmed Dead, 50 Injured as Police Treat Situation as Terrorist Incident

UPDATE: According to NBC News, local authorities conducted a controlled explosion after discovering a second device.

A Sky News reporter tweeted the following: "Reports on ground in Manchester police are moving people/media back for fear of a second suspect device, controlled explosion expected. Controlled explosion has now taken place in Manchester on suspected device/item."

More light is being shed on the aftermath of a horrific incident that took place inside of Manchester Arena earlier this evening shortly after an Ariana Grande concert.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement that 19 people have been confirmed dead with around 50 others injured. "This is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise," authorities said.

According to NBC News, multiple U.S. officials briefed on the investigation say authorities in the UK suspect that the incident in Manchester was conducted by a suicide bomber.

The arena released the following official statement: "Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible."