7 Things the New Baywatch Swimsuits Reveal About the Movie

A swimsuit is to Baywatch, as a national flag is to a country.

The red-hot bathing suit has become an iconic identifier of the popular ‘90s TV series that one only need to see a mere flash of it to remember Pamela Anderson running on the beach or David Hasselhoff doing things only The Hoff could do.

So, when it came to the 2017 reboot of the classic TV show, how did costume designer Dayna Pink modernize such a recognizable piece without losing its original essence? This conundrum is exactly why the pro, who also worked on Crazy, Stupid, Love. and Hot Tub Time Machine, took the job.