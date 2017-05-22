The Weeknd Just Dropped Almost $20 Million on a Hidden Hills Mansion, and It's Pretty Epic

Trulia; Getty Images
The Weeknd is moving on up!
E! News can confirm the hip-hop superstar is now the proud owner of what could very well be the most incredible mansion we've seen in a long time.
Dropping just under $20 million for the luxurious spread, The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) will have plenty of space—13,391 square-feet to be exact—to hide away from the hustle and bustle of life as an international music sensation.
The newly-remodeled estate sits on three acres of land in L.A.'s Hidden Hills area, and boasts nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, plus a ton of sicker-than-your-average amenities. To name a few, the "Earned It" singer can look forward to enjoying his glass-encased wine cellar, home theater, music lounge and gym facilities. Casual.
Then there's the 1,200 square-foot guest house, and given The Weeknd's A-list entourage, something tells us he'll be getting plenty of use out of it.
The incredible backyard is enough to leave your jaw on the floor, which includes a salt water pool with a 12-foot water feature, 10-person spa, outdoor kitchen and massive entertaining pavilion. Pool parties anyone?
Not to mention the 8-stall barn, pasture areas and lush landscaping that features Redwood and olive trees.
It's just another day in the life of celebrity real estate, after all.