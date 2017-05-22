The Weeknd Just Dropped Almost $20 Million on a Hidden Hills Mansion, and It's Pretty Epic

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Fans Evacuated From Concert After "Serious Incident" Inside Manchester Arena

Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder

Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's Suicide

Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Amy Schumer

David Letterman Compares Amy Schumer to Richard Pryor: ''She's a Real Breakthrough''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Weeknd, Hidden Hills Home

Trulia; Getty Images

The Weeknd is moving on up! 

E! News can confirm the hip-hop superstar is now the proud owner of what could very well be the most incredible mansion we've seen in a long time.

Dropping just under $20 million for the luxurious spread, The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) will have plenty of space—13,391 square-feet to be exact—to hide away from the hustle and bustle of life as an international music sensation. 

The newly-remodeled estate sits on three acres of land in L.A.'s Hidden Hills area, and boasts nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, plus a ton of sicker-than-your-average amenities. To name a few, the "Earned It" singer can look forward to enjoying his glass-encased wine cellar, home theater, music lounge and gym facilities. Casual

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Then there's the 1,200 square-foot guest house, and given The Weeknd's A-list entourage, something tells us he'll be getting plenty of use out of it. 

The incredible backyard is enough to leave your jaw on the floor, which includes a salt water pool with a 12-foot water feature, 10-person spa, outdoor kitchen and massive entertaining pavilion. Pool parties anyone?

Not to mention the 8-stall barn, pasture areas and lush landscaping that features Redwood and olive trees.

It's just another day in the life of celebrity real estate, after all. 

TAGS/ The Weeknd , Real Estate , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again