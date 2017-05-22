Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's Suicide

In a sad turn of events, Joss Whedon has stepped in to take over for Justice League director Zack Snyder after the filmmaker's 20-year-old daughter, Autumn Snyder, committed suicide in March, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, is currently in post production. With the help of the Avengers director and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator, the film is still set to be on track for its original release date of Nov. 17, 2017.

Snyder told the outlet that he had seen a rough cut of Justice League and wanted to write additional scenes, but was not up to the task, so he brought Whedon on board.

"In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was way through it," Synder told the publication during an interview in his office on the Warner Bros. lot earlier today.