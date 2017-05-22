UPDATE!

Ariana Grande Fans Evacuated From Concert After "Serious Incident" Inside Manchester Arena

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Weeknd, Hidden Hills Home

The Weeknd Just Dropped Almost $20 Million on a Hidden Hills Mansion, and It's Pretty Epic

Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder

Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's Suicide

Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Amy Schumer

David Letterman Compares Amy Schumer to Richard Pryor: ''She's a Real Breakthrough''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records

UPDATE: A senior US intelligence official tells NBC News that there was an explosion at the Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande was performing.

The official said there were deaths and injuries. Officials are trying to determine if the incident is terrorism related. 

Manchester Arena also released a statement confirming officers are on the scene following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10:30 p.m. local time.

————

Thousands of Ariana Grande fans experienced a frightening concert experience Monday evening.

According to various attendees tweeting from the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, a loud sound was heard prompting several visitors to leave the area.

Police were called and rushed out to the scene. "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available," Greater Manchester police shared

Authorities would late release a statement confirming that they are responding to reports of an explosion. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.

"Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened," the singer's rep later confirmed to E! News.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande

Peter Byrne/PA

BIA, who is serving as her opening act, also alerted fans that she is safe. "GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU," the singer wrote on Twitter. 

For much of the evening, social media users were sharing a variety of messages from the actual arena. Video also surfaced to showcase the scene. 

The incident comes as Ariana continues her Dangerous Woman World Tour. For the next four months, the "Side to Side" singer is hitting the road to perform her biggest hits.

Just last week, several concertgoers in New York reported on social media that they heard gunshots at the Barclays Center during a Future concert. 

The arena would later set the record straight on Twitter and assure fans that everything was a-okay.

"There were no gunshots tonight inside the arena," their official account stated. "A loud noise during load out caused concern while fans exited the venue. Get home safely."

Story developing...more to come.

(Originally published May 22, 2017 at 3:40 p.m. PST)

TAGS/ Top Stories , Ariana Grande , Concerts , Music
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again