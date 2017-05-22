Are Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Getting Back Together? Here's Where the Friendly Exes Stand Today

They are two of Hollywood's friendliest exes who just can't seem to avoid the reconciliation rumors.

But shortly after Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey celebrated their twin's sixth birthday together, reports surfaced yet again that these two were giving their relationship another shot.

So what's really going on with the famous pair? Do they really belong together? Not so fast!

"Mariah is not looking to jump into another relationship," a source shared with E! News. "She also is not looking to get back together with Nick. They are better off as parents. They are friends and that's it."

As for those recent photos that surfaced of Mariah hanging out with ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, it's nothing to get excited about.