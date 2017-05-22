Why Pippa Middleton's Honeymoon Location Is the Go-To Place for Stars Like Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama and More

White beaches, palm trees and exclusivity...
Yesterday, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport en route to their romantic honeymoon in the Pacific Islands. But the lovebirds won't be staying on any of those more well-known isles in French Polynesia, like which includes Tahiti, Bora Bora, Mo'Orea, Rarotonga and more...
They'll actually be vacationing on Tetiaroa, a tiny atoll, once owned by legendary screen star Marlon Brando, which is two-and-a-half square mile necklace of coral islets surrounding a lagoon.
The newlyweds are believed to be staying at the island's only resort, The Brando, an ode to the actor who made the atoll his personal sanctuary in 1967. The villa at the resort is believed to cost $3,900 a night.
But they aren't the only A-listers who have selected Tetiaroa and The Brando for an island getaway recently. Jay Z and Beyoncé went stopped there on their baby moon. Leonardo DiCaprio has enjoyed the white sandy beaches and Barack Obama and Michelle Obama took a vacation there after the former president left office.
The Brando
The Brando
The Brando
Tetiaroa is said to be a tiny paradise atoll thousands of miles south of Hawaii which was once a summer residence for the chiefs and kings of Tahiti, so it's understandable why these high-profile couples would want to stay there.
To get to the ultra-exclusive, eco-friendly resort, hotel guests are flown on an eight-passenger plane from a private terminal at Faa’a International Airport in Tahiti.
The Brando
As for The Brando, according to the resort's website, the resort is 30 miles north of Tahiti and features 35 villas, made up of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas.
There are 30 one-bedroom villas, four two-bedroom villas and one three-bedroom villas. The resort's Instagram claims, "Get lost to be found."
The Brando
For active couples like Pippa and James and the Obamas, the resort features a host of activities to choose from. Guests can snorkel, explore the lagoon by kayak or paddle board, bike, go deep-sea fishing and take fitness classes.
For the celeb clientele who is used to fine foods, the resort boasts two restaurants that showcase Polynesian-inspired dishes, East/West fusion and classic French cuisine. The menu of Guy Martin, who is chef at Michelin two star restaurant Le Grand Véfour in Paris, is featured in both restaurants and in-room dining.
Another big draw is that the island resort was recently certified LEED platinum and is considered one of the greenest hotels in the world.