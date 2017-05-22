Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding by the Numbers: How the Nuptials Easily Cost More Than a Million Dollars

Pippa Middleton served up a healthy dose of bridal inspiration when she wed James Matthews over the weekend, but it will cost you a pretty penny to recreate the gathering. (Or one hundred million pretty pennies...)
As all eyes watched Kate Middleton's little sister live out her own fairy tale, many have estimated the total cost of the extravagant wedding to have reached upwards of more than one million dollars. And despite opting for a more intimate and countryside setting in her hometown village of Bucklebury, Pippa's big day was fit for well, royalty!
It's possible the newlyweds shelled out much, much less than the reported total—considering possible discounts and donations granted in light of Pippa's star power. From the flashy champagne toast to an epic aerial performance, not an expense was spared.
Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Invites: Before even walking down the aisle, Pippa and James spent an estimated $4,500 on invitations alone. At $14 per card for 350 guests, that's a lot of moolah dropped right from the get-go.
Dress: Pippa looked absolutely breathtaking in her ivory lace wedding gown by Giles Deacon, but don't think for a second she picked it up from the sales rack. The British designer created the gown custom for Middleton, which cost a reported $52,000. This, of course, pales in comparison to the cost of Kate's $400,000 Alexander McQueen wedding dress.
Hair: And speaking of the bride's getting-ready routine, E! News has learned Pippa underwent a total of five trials before her big day to get the elegant chignon just right. This cost a total of $650, plus $325 more for a professional hair stylist to ensure not a single hair was out of place right before coming a Mrs.
Splash News
Transportation: Pippa and James' bridal party was riding in style as they arrived in a fleet of vintage cars. Pair this with the approximate 50 Land Rovers that transported guests from a security check area to the venue, and we're looking at $26,000 added to the total bill.
Glass Marquee: Attendees danced the night away under a massive glass "palace" built across three days on the Middleton family's 18-acre estate. An insider told E! News that Lavender Green decked out the structure from ceiling to floor with spring blooms. Building the marquee alone is reported to have cost $130,000.
Flower Arrangements: And speaking of the flowers, a guest described to E! News that the ceremony space was decorated in gorgeous garlands of pink and white roses, which outlets have said were worth $20,000.
Spitfire Performance: The crowd enjoyed an acrobatic aerial performance from Supermarine Spitfire, the most widely-produced and strategically important British single-seat fighter of World War II. At $6,500, it was a spectacle that the couple and guests won't soon forget.
Alcohol: The bubbly was flowing at Pippa and James' reception! Guests sipped on an estimated 150 bottles of Dom Ruinart 2002 champagne, totaling $26,000, and 750 bottles of Nyetimber 2010 Blanc de Noir Millington wine would come in around $66,000. We'll cheers to that.
Wedding Cake: E! News had an exclusive look at the lovebirds' bespoke wedding cake from Domino Purchas Contemporary Cakes, which was believed to have cost around the $3,000 for the ornate design.
Food and Entertainment: With an over-the-top light show, a live band, a five-course meal and multiple table-tennis stations, multiple British publications have speculated Pippa and James spent well over a million dollars on this aspect alone to keep their guest enthused and engaged.
So... who's ready to start planning their wedding?