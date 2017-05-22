Jennifer Hudson Will Make Her The Voice Debut Earlier Than Thought With a Special Performance

You're not going to have to wait until season 13 to see Jennifer Hudson on The Voice.

The Oscar winner, who will serve as a coach on season 13 of the NBC reality hit, will make her The Voice debut on the Tuesday, May 23 finale. Hudson will perform her new single "Remember Me."

Hudson isn't the only special guest popping up. Former Voice coach Usher will perform "Everybody Hurts" with Chris Blue from Alicia Keys' team. Gwen Stefani will perform the No Doubt classic "Don't Speak" with her team member Hunter Plake.