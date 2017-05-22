Ben Higgins Answers Bachelor Nation's Most Pressing Questions After His Lauren Bushnell Breakup

Last week they called off the wedding and this week they're explaining why...

The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and his former fiancé Lauren Bushnell called it quits after getting engaged in 2015 and while it didn't come as a total surprise for fans of the show—there were still a lot of unanswered questions.

Ben stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest earlier today to sort out all of Bachelor Nation's most pressing inquiries and to give some more insight into his split from Bushnell.

"I don't want to speak for Lauren on any of this, but I think both of us for so long thought this was the right thing and thought this was going to be something," said Ben. "[We're] extremely lucky we met on this crazy show that brought us together. [We thought] we'd be spending life together, so yeah, it did come as a shock."