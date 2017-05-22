Kendall and Kylie Jenner DropTwo: Shop Their Second Collection Now

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

If you follow the duo on Instagram, you've already had your fair share of sneak peeks.

Both Kendall and Kylie Jennerhave been actively posting their social accounts lately, teasing their second capsule collection DropTwo. (Because DropOne was such a success. But, duh.) And because of that, the hype this time around has been off the charts.

The range covers everything from basic bodysuits and graphic tees to sports-driven athleisure trends with an edgy twist. Their more casual pieces are jeans with grommet cut-outs and embroidered skirts then their more sultry garbs are designs like see-through mesh tops and curve-hugging, bodycon dresses.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Without further ado, check out the full collection below.

Oh, and know there were only 100 made of each item and every garment's been numbered. So they're basically one-of-a-kind.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Rainbow Trim Bodysuit, $145

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Oversize Grommet T-Shirt in White, $175

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Shiloh Slide Gold Metallic, $125

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Oversize Grommet T-Shirt in Black, $175

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Cotton Terry Hooded Sweatshirt, $135

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Cotton Rib Wife Beater Bodysuit, $65

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Shiloh Slide Black Leather, $125

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Kendall Cellphone Case, $25

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Call Me Unisex Tee Kylie, $75

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Fishnet Tights, $20

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Ayla Over the Knee Boot, $225

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Rainbow Trim Bodysuit, $145

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Fire Baseball Cap, $25

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Call Me Unisex Tee Kendall, $75

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Shiloh Slide Light Natural Silver, $125

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Vivan Extreme Cateye, $100

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Fire Fanny Pack, $125

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Reign Suede Sneaker, $135

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Latex Dress, $395

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Finley Boot, $190

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Latex Bra, $195

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Latex & Knit Rib Corset Dress, $250

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Kylie Cellphone Case, $25

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Reign Suede Sneaker, $135

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Call Me Long Sleeve Baby Tee Kendall, $75

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Don't Touch Repurposed Denim, $150

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Shiloh Slide White Leather, $125

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Call Me Long Sleeve Baby Tee Kylie, $75

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Grommet Denim, $195

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall and Kylie

Kendall + Kylie

DropTwo Giselle Black Suede Sandal, $130

Grab what you want quickly because it's sure to sell out fast!

May the odds be ever in your favor.

