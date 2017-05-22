Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub Is Engaged to Marty Caffrey

A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on May 18, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Danielle Staub appears to have found her happily ever after!

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Marty Caffrey.

"The day he proposed, Danielle said her life is now perfection," a source shared with us about the special moment that occurred this past weekend.

E! News has also learned that Bravo cameras were rolling when the proposal took place. It's far too soon, however, to know what will be shown in the new season.

Followers of Danielle have noticed Marty popping up on the mother-of-two's Instagram feed. Whether enjoying dinner dates or weddings together, the pair hasn't been able to hide their love for one another.