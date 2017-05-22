Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub Is Engaged to Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub appears to have found her happily ever after!

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Marty Caffrey.

"The day he proposed, Danielle said her life is now perfection," a source shared with us about the special moment that occurred this past weekend.

E! News has also learned that Bravo cameras were rolling when the proposal took place. It's far too soon, however, to know what will be shown in the new season.

Followers of Danielle have noticed Marty popping up on the mother-of-two's Instagram feed. Whether enjoying dinner dates or weddings together, the pair hasn't been able to hide their love for one another.

"Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie," Danielle recently shared on Instagram. "You are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life ... #happyoneyear."

And while viewers may remember Danielle for her feud with Teresa Giudice and for being engaged 19 times, fans may just see a whole new side of the Bravo star when she returns in the upcoming season.

"I never had any problem with her, and I never wanted her off the show," Teresa shared with E! News after mending fences with her co-star. "She was attacked, and I guess she felt like she didn't know how to come back from that because we were all attacking her. So I feel like she needs to come back and she probably has a lot to say, and I feel like she needs closure from that."

She added, "I'm sure she has a lot to say, so it's good for her to get it out. She was shut out by a lot of people, and I feel like she should have her say."

Until that moment comes, let us simply say congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status.

The Dirty was first to report the engagement news.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

