Which New TV Shows Look Worth Your Time? Our Ranking Is Here to Help You Out

The most wonderful time of the year is nigh: Fall TV. It's never too early to start planning out your DVR schedule and we're here to help. While we've only seen the trailers, as seasoned TV experts we can generally tell what will make the cut and what's not worth your time just based on those previews alone. For the 2017-2018 season, comedies are striking back in a big way, along with genre and sci-fi shows.

Below, take a look at our ranking of the new 2017-2018 TV shows (based on their trailers). Some networks did not release all the previews shown to TV journalists and advertisers at the 2017 Upfronts, so this is not a full rundown of new shows.