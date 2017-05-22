Newly Single Leonardo DiCaprio Is Living His Best Life at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio is single and may just be ready to mingle.
Just a few short days after news broke regarding his split from Nina Agdal, the actor headed to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival showing very few signs of the breakup blues.
According to a source, Leo attended Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief show held in a hanger at the Mandelieu private jet charter airport in Cannes.
"They didn't start the show until Leo arrived," a source shared with E! News. "He slipped in with six guests, all men, and kept his head down in a newsboy cap. Leo was only looking up when each model would come walking down during the show."
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss and Naomi were just some of the famous models who graced the runway in a variety of looks.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Our insider added that Leo's parents were also in attendance, but were seated across the room. The actor was also spotted hanging out with Tobey Maguire during the event.
"It was a very exclusive party," our source shared. "Leo was seen at the after party chatting with several girls."
Another insider added, "Leo is not looking for another girlfriend. He is just doing Leo. Leo is a flirt, always has been."
Just last week, E! News confirmed that Leo and Nina had recently split up after a year of dating.
"They remain in touch and remain friends," a source close to the former couple revealed. "It's an amicable split and they're moving forward."
As for what the future holds for Leo's trip to the Cannes Film Festival, your guess is as good as ours.
"He is having fun in Cannes with the usual suspects in his crew," our source shared. We'll be watching!