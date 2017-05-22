Kevin Hart Plans to Run Against Dwayne Johnson for President in 2020

It's a(nother) boy! And Kevin Hart could not be more excited.
E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the dad-to-be over the weekend as he was promoting Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (in theaters June 2). This will be the first child for Kevin and wife Eniko Parrish, who shared the news via Instagram on Mother's Day. Kevin, who has a son and a daughter with ex-wife Torrei Hart, confessed he's relieved Baby No. 3 will be a boy.
"I'm glad we're having a boy," said Kevin. "I don't want another girl, because my daughter now is so much."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Of course, the 37-year-old-actor loves his little girl, but raising her has been like having a second mother.
"My little girl? She's like my mom. It's like I got my mom," he told E! News. "She's taken over my mom's spirit!"
His 12-year-old daughter, who wanted a baby sister, loves to ask Kevin questions like, "Where are you going?" and "What are you doing?"
Not all hope is lost for Heaven Hart, as Kevin said he will probably have another little girl down the road.
"I'm willing to bet that somewhere down the line my wife makes me go for a girl," he said. "I know it."
So, what will the new member of the family be named—maybe Kevin, Jr.?
"She ain't going to let me do that," he said. "She ain't going to let me do Kevin Jr. I tried."
The star, who kept a tight lid on baby names, did say he made one request to his wife.
"We got names floating around," he said. "All I know is I want a 'K' to be in there somewhere."
No matter what name the two decide on, Kevin is most proud to be able to add to his animation movie resume with Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.
"You want something for your kids to have as material to take in and embrace their dad and his talent for what he's doing and the level that he's doing it at."
E! News caught up with Hart again Sunday at the film's premiere, hours after Dwayne Johnson announced his bid for the U.S. presidency in 2020—and picked Tom Hanks as his running mate.
Can Johnson count on his friend's vote? "You know what, because he didn't make me the Vice President, no I do not [support him]. I'm mad about it. I was shoo-in!" Kevin said. "The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ." In fact, he joked, "If Dwayne Johnson runs for president, I will be running for President the same year. And I can announce my VP right now, and it's somebody I love—it's my son!" With 9-year-old Hendrix Hart by his side, Kevin told his son, "Just shake your head yes. Just shake your head yes!"
In all seriousness, Kevin said, "DJ's an amazing guy."
But does Johnson have a shot? "At this point, man, anything can happen. I wouldn't be shocked to see anything at this stage," the actor admitted. "All I can do is put positivity in the air, and I am the type of person who believes no matter what, we as people can get better, and I'm going to continue to say that. Sometimes you've got to take some steps backward to take a bunch forward, and we're going to get better. Keep that hope. Keep that faith. Things get better."
"I believe," Kevin added. "Live, laugh and love—that's what I live by."