Did Prince Harry Really Drive 100 Miles to Get Meghan Markle Inside Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception?

In the middle of Pippa Middleton's weekend celebrations, reports surfaced claiming Prince Harry drove 100 miles round-trip to bring girlfriend Meghan Markle to the wedding reception.

The bash was held at Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury, which is located about 50 miles west of Kensington Palace where the Suits star was staying.

A close source, however, tells E! News that Prince Harry did not make a 100-mile dash to get Meghan from London.

"Meghan and Harry left London together on Saturday morning but he didn't take her on to the Englefield Estate. Meghan already had her hair done in the morning at Kensington Palace but the rest of her wasn't ready," our insider shared. "A friend had a nearby house rented and Harry dropped her off there before attending the church ceremony. There was no way he was going to rush back to London. Anyone who drives knows that's the least attractive idea in the world."