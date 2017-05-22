Jana Kramer's Friend Is Shocked When Tyler Henry Connects to Her Late Mom During Reading: Watch the Jaw-Dropping Clip!

Jana Kramer's friend gets a surprise from Tyler Henry.

On Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler sits down with Jana for a reading.

"A woman just barged in through all of your relatives, it's so cute," Tyler tells Jana. "And the way that I kind of view her is she comes through very strongly as like motherly type of a feeling to me."

Tyler continues, "Mom would have a susceptibility to some feminine-related stuff, sometimes can reference to ovarian, uterine, cervical or breast-related issues."