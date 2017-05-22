Melissa Benoist Promises a "Big" Supergirl Finale: "Brace Yourself"

How do you ensure your finale is big? With a super fight. And that's just what the Supergirl season two finale has: a battle between Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

"There might be a super fight. I think there's some foul play involved here and it might involve an evil mother-in-law," Benoist told us with a laugh at The CW's 2017 Upfront.

The episode features Supergirl battling Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to save National City. It's appropriately titled, "Nevertheless, She Persisted."