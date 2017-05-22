The Keepers: Will There Be a Season 2? And What's the Latest on the Case?

50 years later, there might finally be justice for Sister Cathy Cesnik.

The Keepers' director Ryan White worked on the seven-episode docu-series for three years before its May 19 premiere on Netflix, spending countless hours with Jean Wehner (Jane Doe), Gemma Hoskins, Abbie Schaub and many other Baltimore residents to uncover the truth about what happened to Sister Cathy and at Keough High School in the late 1960s.

Ahead of The Keepers' debut, the body of Father Joseph Maskell, who died in 2001 and was at the center of the abuse allegations made in the series, was exhumed, with police finally testing his DNA to see if it matched a sample from the crime scene where Sister Cathy's body was found, almost 50 years ago. And just five days ago, the police announced that his DNA did not match.