Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus Backstage After Her "Malibu" Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

As if Liam Hemsworth would miss Miley Cyrus' return to the stage!

Miley performed her new single "Malibu" for the first time live during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday. Little sister Noah Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus introduced the pop star, while mom Tish Cyrus and big sister Brandi Cyrus cheered her on from their seats inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Independence Day: Resurgence actor didn't join the Cyrus clan in the audience, though. Instead, he kept a low profile off-camera and watched Miley from the wings.

Miley, who ended the emotional performance in tears, reunited with her fiancé backstage. The singer later changed into a white ruffled look and watched the rest of the show with her family.

Neither Liam nor Miley walked the red carpet earlier in the night.