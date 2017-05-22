Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's Unforgettable Wedding, as Told by Superlatives

Where do we start?

Britain's wedding of the year has officially come to an end, with Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tying the knot during a ceremony that won't soon be forgotten. A guest described there being "an immense sense of joy" as bride and groom exchanged heartfelt vows, before sealing their love with a smooch and gathering their closest family and friends for an extravagant reception at the Middleton's Bucklebury estate.

But as with any star-studded affair, awards and honors deserve to be passed out! That's why we've rounded out special superlatives for the most buzzed-about movers and shakers from the lovebirds' nuptials. And yes, Prince Harry takes the cake.