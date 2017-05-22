Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's Unforgettable Wedding, as Told by Superlatives

Where do we start?
Britain's wedding of the year has officially come to an end, with Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tying the knot during a ceremony that won't soon be forgotten. A guest described there being "an immense sense of joy" as bride and groom exchanged heartfelt vows, before sealing their love with a smooch and gathering their closest family and friends for an extravagant reception at the Middleton's Bucklebury estate.
But as with any star-studded affair, awards and honors deserve to be passed out! That's why we've rounded out special superlatives for the most buzzed-about movers and shakers from the lovebirds' nuptials. And yes, Prince Harry takes the cake.
Getty Images
Most Valuable Player:
Prince Harry gave new meaning to #BoyfriendGoals when he drove 100-miles round trip to pick up Meghan Markle from Kensington Palace to bring her to the newlyweds' stunning reception in Bucklebury. For this chivalrous act, he more than deserves the MVP award.
Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Cutest Couple:
Who else does this classic superlative belong to? The absolutely adorable bride and groom, but of course!
World Vision/Splash
Most Likely to Become a Member of the Royal Family:
Despite skipping out on the church ceremony as to not draw attention away from Pippa, Meghan Markle is inching further and further into the royal's inner-circle. Only time will tell if Prince Harry pops that highly-anticipated question!
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Class Clown:
Surprise to no one, James' reality star brother Spencer Matthews got the party started during his reception speech when the entire wedding party broke out into a huge Beatles sing-a-long.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Best Shoulder to Cry On:
From the déjà vu moment that took us right back to Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 nuptials to Kate getting into total mom mode while shushing the royal kiddies, it's safe to say the Duchess of Cambridge was there for her little sister through every single moment of her big day.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
Best Squad:
And speaking of all those scene-stealing page boys and flower girls, we can't help but award the group of tiny tykes Best Squad. Are they taking applications to join?!
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Most Popular:
As she arrived in a cream coat and stylish fascinator, British actress Donna Air suddenly became the most buzzed-about wedding guest. Donna is dating Pippa and Kate's bro, James Middleton, and you can expect to see much more of her in the near future.
Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
All together now: Aww! Princess Charlotte earns our title for Best Dressed, looking cute as a button in a Pepa & Co ivory dress, paired with a baby's breath flower crown and large blush bow.
Press Association via AP Images
Biggest Flirt:
That sly wave to the photographers landed Prince George as the day's Biggest Flirt. Safe to say this toddler knows how to work a camera!
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Best Side Kick:
Always the reliable older brother, Prince William once again provided a helping hand to Prince Harry throughout the day and let those who deserved to steal the spotlight (ahem Pippa and James) take center stage.
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
Best Hair:
Pippa and Kate's brother James Middleton is H-O-T! The British hunk's facial hair is totally working for him, there's no denying it.