Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's Unforgettable Wedding, as Told by Superlatives

Where do we start?

Britain's wedding of the year has officially come to an end, with Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tying the knot during a ceremony that won't soon be forgotten. A guest described there being "an immense sense of joy" as bride and groom exchanged heartfelt vows, before sealing their love with a smooch and gathering their closest family and friends for an extravagant reception at the Middleton's Bucklebury estate.

But as with any star-studded affair, awards and honors deserve to be passed out! That's why we've rounded out special superlatives for the most buzzed-about movers and shakers from the lovebirds' nuptials. And yes, Prince Harry takes the cake.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Getty Images

Most Valuable Player

Prince Harry gave new meaning to #BoyfriendGoals when he drove 100-miles round trip to pick up Meghan Markle from Kensington Palace to bring her to the newlyweds' stunning reception in Bucklebury. For this chivalrous act, he more than deserves the MVP award.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Cutest Couple:

Who else does this classic superlative belong to? The absolutely adorable bride and groom, but of course! 

Meghan Markle

World Vision/Splash

Most Likely to Become a Member of the Royal Family:

Despite skipping out on the church ceremony as to not draw attention away from Pippa, Meghan Markle is inching further and further into the royal's inner-circle. Only time will tell if Prince Harry pops that highly-anticipated question! 

Spencer Matthews, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Class Clown

Surprise to no one, James' reality star brother Spencer Matthews got the party started during his reception speech when the entire wedding party broke out into a huge Beatles sing-a-long.

Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding, Royal Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Best Shoulder to Cry On

From the déjà vu moment that took us right back to Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 nuptials to Kate getting into total mom mode while shushing the royal kiddies, it's safe to say the Duchess of Cambridge was there for her little sister through every single moment of her big day. 

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

Best Squad

And speaking of all those scene-stealing page boys and flower girls, we can't help but award the group of tiny tykes Best Squad. Are they taking applications to join?! 

Donna Air, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Most Popular:

As she arrived in a cream coat and stylish fascinator, British actress Donna Air suddenly became the most buzzed-about wedding guest. Donna is dating Pippa and Kate's bro, James Middleton, and you can expect to see much more of her in the near future. 

 

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Best Dressed

All together now: AwwPrincess Charlotte earns our title for Best Dressed, looking cute as a button in a Pepa & Co ivory dress, paired with a baby's breath flower crown and large blush bow.

Prince George, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Biggest Flirt

That sly wave to the photographers landed Prince George as the day's Biggest Flirt. Safe to say this toddler knows how to work a camera!

Prince William, Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Best Side Kick:

Always the reliable older brother, Prince William once again provided a helping hand to Prince Harry throughout the day and let those who deserved to steal the spotlight (ahem Pippa and James) take center stage.

James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP

Best Hair

Pippa and Kate's brother James Middleton is H-O-T! The British hunk's facial hair is totally working for him, there's no denying it. 

