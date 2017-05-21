Drake Makes History at 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Lets ''Love of His Life'' Nicki Minaj Steal the Show

Let's hear it for the man of the hour!

After delivering an epic acceptance speech with plenty of shout outs to Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris, plus performing inside the famed Fountains of Bellagio, Drakereturned to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards stage one last time to break the record for most Billboard Music Awards won in a single year.

Prince Michael Jackson presented the Top Artist honor to Drizzy, paying tribute to the late great Michael Jackson along the way. "I'm honored to be here at a show that meant so much to my father and made him the recipient of many awards. And now, it's time for the final and most prestigious award of the evening," he shared.

And that award, of course, went to the Views artist—meaning Drake dominated in a whopping 13 categories across the board.